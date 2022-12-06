Top 5 Benefits of Using Wet Cleaning Rather Than Dry For Your Clothes

While most people think of dry cleaning when they need to clean their clothes, wet cleaning is a much better option in most cases.

Wet cleaning is a process that uses water-based solutions to wash clothes instead of dry-cleaning solvents.

Wet Cleaning Benefits outways dry cleaning for many reasons. Let’s look at the top 5 wet cleaning benefits for your clothes.

Top 5 Wet Cleaning Benefits

● Reduced Health Risks

Wet cleaning is free of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). VOCs can cause various health problems, including eye and skin irritation, headaches, and cancer. Exposure to these toxic chemicals can also result in lung or kidney damage.

Wet cleaning reduces exposure to the health risks of using toxic detergents by replacing them with biodegradable, non-toxic ones.

The fact that wet cleaning is more water-based means not only is your health better off but the life of your garments will be increased as well—it provides a safer and gentler wash than traditional dry cleaning.

● Environmentally Friendly

Many methods of fabric cleaning produce toxic residues that can damage the environment. Wet-cleaning, in which environmentally friendly laundry detergents are used, does not leave behind these residues and thus causes no harm to the environment.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), wet cleaning is safer than dry cleaning because it causes no water, air, or soil contamination. Companies can avoid paying landfill fees and keep toxic chemicals from entering the Earth’s ecosystem by using a wet rather than a dry cleaning method. Also, wet cleaning uses less energy than other types of cleaning.

● No Chemical Odor

If you use laundry services often, you might notice that your clothes smell like chemicals after a dry wash. Dry cleaning and traditional washing methods use chemicals. This is why clothes smell after being washed in these ways. Wet cleaning uses biodegradable detergents that leave fabrics fresh and clean.

● Soft & Gentle

Wet cleaning is an excellent way to wash baby clothes because it’s gentle on fabrics. Wet cleaning is safe for most delicate fabrics and can be used on almost anything labeled “dry-cleaning only.” This method is especially good for maintaining expensive fabrics.

● Better Stain Removal

The ability to remove even the most stubborn stains is considered an added advantage of organic dry cleaning. Traditional methods like PERC, used by many traditional dry cleaning services, leave permanent stains on clothes.

However, wet cleaning yields cleaner clothes that do not create permanent stains compared to the traditional dry-cleaning process. This helps extend the lifetime of garments.

Summary

Wet cleaning is changing the face of professional clothing care. Dry cleaning is an old-fashioned method of cleaning clothes that uses chemicals and high heat to remove fabric stains. While it can be effective, it’s also damaging to the environment and expensive for consumers. Wet cleaning is a new technology that uses water instead of chemicals and doesn’t require high heat; it’s as effective as dry cleaning but much gentler on your clothing.