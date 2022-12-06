Threat intelligence – a critical step of cyber security solutions

Individuals, companies, and agencies know their cyber security risks multiply with each passing day as they adopt new technologies. Adopting innovative solutions is not a problem, but not caring enough about the potential threat is. Businesses need to guard themselves more. When discussing ways to prevent online attacks for data safety, experts frequently mention the term threat intelligence. What does this mean? Threat intelligence collects, processes, and analyzes information to decode the attacker’s intentions, goals, and behaviors. It helps create a strong strategy around data security in a proactive manner.

Agencies like Computerbilities, Inc. serving all of Raleigh, NC, follow this step as an integral part of their cyber security services to help businesses protect their data and reputation. Let’s learn about threat intelligence a little to understand its significance.

Threat intelligence

Rising threats require a more vigorous defense, which depends on insights derived from data, such as knowing how a threat actor will attack. It allows you to tailor your defense mechanisms for immediate and future protection. Everyone on the executive board, including CTOs and CIOs, can act quickly to alleviate risks. As much as 72% of the companies plan to invest in this step for its contribution to their cyber security measures. However, the main challenge is a significant chunk of them still focus on essential elements like firewalls, IPS, and SIEMs. They need to leverage this fully. If they take advanced steps, they can make highly effective decisions even against unknown threats by identifying their tactics, techniques, intent, and methods.

Threat intelligence types

Tactical, strategic, and operational are the three forms of threat intelligence. Each process serves a specific purpose, and therefore, they can cost differently. For instance, tactical intelligence gives insights into lousy IP addresses, hash files, malicious URLs, domain names, etc. It tends to be an automated process. Operational type gives you a profile of the adversary attacking your systems to predict their next step. Since every attack has someone behind it with specific motivation and ways to implement it, operational intelligence allows you to prepare at a broader scale.

The process involves both machines and humans in data analysis. Since it’s elaborate, you need more resources. But the good thing is this type of threat intelligence offers more extended protection from malware and other attacks.

Finally, you need strategic intelligence to understand the risks looming large over your organization. Achieving this is challenging because one must possess a deep understanding of geopolitical conditions and cyber security nuances to create different reports.

In today’s time, one has to be proactive about their cyber security approach says Chiang Rai Times. Knee-jerk reactions eventually make them more vulnerable to online attacks. If someone with malicious intent escaped your notice earlier, you can depend on threat intelligence and hunting to help build your protection.

It’s an entire cycle by itself, which includes identifying programs based on stakeholders’ needs to detect threats, collecting relevant data, processing and analyzing the basic details to obtain clarity about actionable steps, and more. When you hire a reputable agency for this work, you can relax and focus on the core area. They will keep you updated about what’s happening and what to do next.