Pros and cons of upright washing machines

Vertical-loading washing machines are a type of washing machine that is much less common in many apartments and homes. Horizontal models with a hatch-illuminator are more familiar. And, as a consequence, many users treat the vertical ones with some distrust. Let’s try to figure out the pros and cons of such washing machines.

Advantages of washing machines with a vertical load

Dimensions. The undoubted and main advantage of a washing machine with a vertical load is its size. It occupies considerably less useful space, which is quite advantageous for small bathrooms.

The space required to open the machine The second advantage arising from the peculiarity of the design is that there is no need to plan a place to open the hatch. For example, such a washing machine can easily be placed in a corner.

The pose when loading the laundry. The third, which is very liked by older people, is the convenience of loading and unloading things. Only a slight inclination forward is needed. It is not necessary to sit down near the machine, as in the case of the horizontal one.

The possibility of additional loading during the washing. Finally, the vertical models allow loading the forgotten items during the wash. However, most modern horizontal models have already “learned” this trick.

Disadvantages of washing machines with vertical loading

If we talk about the minuses, these are:

Inability to use the top surface of the machine. You can’t traditionally put towels or things on top of the washer. Or only when it is not in use.

Built-in restrictions. A vertical washer cannot be built into a kitchen unit or under a sink in the bathroom.

Not suitable for columns. You can’t make a convenient column out of a washer and dryer that sits above the washer. If you leave room to open the washer, the dryer will be too high to use comfortably.

Cost. More expensive price of machines compared to their horizontal counterparts.

Is it true that vertical machines are more reliable

It is not uncommon to hear the opinion that vertical machines are more reliable. And they even vibrate less when working. A special device of shock absorbers and counterweights is responsible for this. But this fact in no way affects the performance. A vertical truck is supposed to be more stable, otherwise it can simply fall on its side because of its size.

If to speak about statistics (“vertical ones get into repair more seldom”), it will be true only partially. The statistics are not very revealing. Superior Appliance Repair, one of Toronto’s large appliance repair services, says that the lower number of upright machines being repaired is simply because there are fewer of them in use, so their owners are less likely to call for repairs.

Summing up, it is impossible not to mention the price of repair. It may seem more expensive than the repair of horizontal washing machines. But this is not due to any particular complexity, but only the price of consumables. The more expensive the technique, the more expensive the components. By buying a machine whose price is higher, you automatically “subscribe” to a more expensive repair if a breakdown occurs.