Men And Pearls – Made For Each Other

Men are wearing pearl necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets giving a bolder elegance to the gem other than the originally feminine look. The number of brands offering pearls has increased, most of them embracing the freshwater pearl.

History of Pearl and Men

The history of men wearing pearls dates back to the 16th century when a sea captain was given a large pearl by Queen Elizabeth 1. Men wore pearls and other jewels as a symbol of wealth and since pearls are elegant and of class, they complete the wealthy statement. In the ’50s, ’60s, and 70’s not many men embraced the pearl idea. But today’s men do not follow the gender stereotype rules and are going beyond and trying pearls.

Many men refuse to take up the pearl idea claiming that it is feminine. However, the pearl designs of today are designed to incorporate a fashion need for everyone. Simply, they are gender-neutral. It is not the typical grandma jewel that people know. More and more jewel designers are incorporating pearl details giving more options for the masculine collection.

Pearl Designs for Men

On Nov. 2, 2022, the Los Angeles jeweler, Laguna Pearl launched a line, Laguna Fame, a gender neutral approach to pearls. The launch marked the first-time pearls are intentionally marketed for men. According to the President of Laguna Pearl, Leon Rbibo, they are intending to change the existing mindset that pearls are feminine. Laguna Pearl is among the largest online pearl jewelry retailer in the United States and makes high-quality and customized pearl jewelry.

Male artists have been spotted wearing pearls at top events. Harry Styles, during the 2019 Met Gala had a single pearl drop earring. ASAP Rocky, who is a big rapper, has adopted the classic jewel. These two artists are rarely seen without a band of pearls during events. Men wearing pearls is not a fad; it shows how fashion is emerging into a genderless state.

Pearls are most likely the first jewelry that men are crossing to. The jewel has always symbolized power and been an ancient piece, it continues to be elegant and timeless. Men are seen feeling empowered trying new fashion styles and pearl is among them.

Even though men are wearing pearls today, the choices are not many yet. Even though the pearl trend has become acceptable, not many designers have the men’s variety yet. Pearl will make a fashion statement for you as a man. Some of the pearl jewels in the market include pearl embellished pieces, cufflinks, tie tacks, necklaces, earrings, and pearl bracelets.

A Pearl necklace or bracelet with Tahitian black pearls improves the man’s style. Edgy materials like leather are a whole vibe when combined with pearls. With the right design, pearls will perfectly suit your fashion needs.

Most of the designs being made by brands include large pearls that bring out the masculinity in the jewels. The good thing about pearl jewelry is they fit every style. Whether you want the rock star style, edgy or classic style, there is a piece of pearl jewelry in existence for your style. You can never go wrong with pearls no matter the choice of your outfit. The secret is knowing the pearl design that fits your taste as an individual.