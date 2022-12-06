Houston’s Premiere Bridal Show Returns for the 39th Biannual Bridal Extravaganza Show 

Saturday & Sunday, January 21-22, 2023

The Bridal Extravaganza Show, the largest bridal planning showcase in the U.S., will return to the George R. Brown Convention Center with the most fashion shows ever, cakes, gowns, and local vendors on Saturday-Sunday, January 21-22, 2023, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, family, and wedding planners will have their pick of over 200 vendors that cater exclusively to the wedding industry.

The show will feature cake samples, décor, flowers, 12 fashion shows, multiple Instagram walls for selfies, speaker presentations on the latest bridal fashion and trends, and entertainment from Houston’s top wedding professionals. In addition, attendees can try their luck at a new casino gaming area to play mock Vegas style games.

New vendors at the show include “Make Me a Comic” all the way from London that creates custom a comic book about the bride, groom and how they met; a drink display option that is a conveyer belt wall for drinks; luxury outdoor restrooms in a vintage Airstream; and Linenandgin.com that can produce custom wedding magazines for their guests.

The Bridal Extravaganza show will also feature a “Wed Pro Talk” wedding seminar for VIP Brides at Noon on Saturday and Sunday. VIP Brides will hear expert tips from wedding vendors and watch firsthand demonstrations of cake decorating and floral design. The first 100 VIP Brides also receive signature swag bags with complimentary gifts from sponsors and vendors.

The Bridal Extravaganza Show will bring the excitement of New York City’s choreographed fashion shows to Houston with more formal fashion shows presented on the 60-foot runway stage than ever before.

Brides will discover what they need leading up to their big day – from the garter to the getaway car to the honeymoon and everything in between for the entire wedding party. Couples will leave the event with a digital list of all of their favorite vendors with the BrideScan app, which allows engaged couples to connect with wedding professionals via a QR code.

The biannual event draws marriage-bound couples from all over Texas and beyond to find invaluable resources and to register to win major prizes. Top prizes include romantic honeymoons, shopping sprees, a bachelorette weekend at the Westin of The Woodlands, a weekend escape at Deer Lake Lodge, a chance to win a staycation at a tiny house, and much more.