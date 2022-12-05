Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps today, with over a billion users. The increase in the number of users has caused content creation to rise exponentially. This rise has resulted in the development of new tools, such as an online Instagram post maker app like VistaCreate.

With increasing competition, making your content stand out from the rest seems challenging. Don’t worry; this article covers just that!

How to Make Instagram Posts Interesting: 5 Ways

Follow the steps below to get your Instagram followers hooked on your profile!

1. Choice Of Image

Instagram essentially focuses on visual content, so the images you decide to post should be chosen mindfully. Choose an image that is visually appealing and relevant to your brand. The image should have good lighting and high resolution.

The quality of your posts depends highly on how creative you are with the photos; make sure to edit them with colors, contrast, and brightness. Posting the image in the right size and correct format is crucial. Images exceeding the format will get cropped out, while images too small will not be sufficiently visible.

Further, make sure to use only one dominant color throughout the image; matching the dominant color with the rest of the images as your background will leave a coherent impression, drawing viewers in. Avoid using text on images; it will distract the users, and use captions instead.

2. Catchy Captions

Captions are more than just words; they’re your chance to interact with your audience. Make your captions short and sweet. They should be compelling and eye-catching enough for your followers to react.

However, if a lengthy caption is unavoidable, then make the first sentence irresistible so that your user is compelled to stop mid-scroll.

For lengthy captions, drop a question or two and answer them in the comments. This will make your followers feel included in your story. Use creativity and humor while creating a caption; this will leave a good impression of your wit.

Brands can also use captions to detail their products, promote upcoming events, arouse curiosity, or engage with users. Use emojis sparingly, but when you do, make sure that they relate to your content and add deeper context.

3. Tag Your Contemporaries

You can tag the people in your photos as well as the locations they were clicked at. In this way, whenever someone searches for similar content, yours will show up.

You can also randomly tag your fellow influencers in content similar to theirs or mention them in your caption with an anecdote. This will pique your audience’s curiosity as well as drive the tagged individual’s followers to your post, giving you a chance to increase your following. Your post’s engagement will rise as a result.

Further, tagged posts will remain in the tagged section on their account, which will keep driving followers to you whenever someone goes through their tagged section. Tagging brands or important people will also help your post gain exposure.

Make use of hashtags. Use keywords or brands relevant to your niche; this will drive viewers to your content whenever someone searches for something similar.

4. Use Varied Content

Some content types and mediums are often more popular than others, but variety is what keeps it all interesting. Your overall strategy should focus on mixing all of these up to give your users a “new” experience. Content types are mainly:

Carousal

Reels

Stories

IG Live

IG TV

You can use all of these and then test out what works best for your brand and influencers according to your niche. You can also inspect your Instagram insights to get an overall idea of the engagement rate for each type of post. You can also use different mediums simultaneously by just maintaining a balance.

For example, you can display upcoming ideas and new products on your carousel along with some behind-the-scenes action and random “How-to” series on your stories. This will keep the audience invested and engaged.

5. Learn From Your Competitors

If you’re new to Instagram, it’s a good idea to conduct a thorough competitive analysis of your competitors’ strategies. Spot their most popular posts and assess their patterns and hierarchies.

Make sure to detect the brands or influencers they’re tagging and the hashtags they use. Take into account what needs, expectations, and preferences these posts are addressing.

After a detailed inspection of their content, take inspiration, yet make sure to remain original. You don’t have to imitate their content or style, you just have to take ideas from their strategies.

Conclusion

This article outlines some tips and tricks you can acquire to make your content visible to the majority. You need to focus on your photography style and your editing methods. You have to add some wit to your captions and tag people and locations to gain exposure.

At the end of the day, put your innate creativity to use. Make your brand personal and leave your essence in your posts; it will automatically get your audience hooked.

