How to Get the Most Out of Your Home Solar Panel Installation

As grid power becomes increasingly expensive and people realize the benefits of green energy, the focus is turning to renewable energy, especially solar energy. Government incentives and tax rebates also encourage homeowners to take a closer look at installing solar panels. However, you must buy and install the solar power system carefully, and also make sure you monitor and maintain them to get the maximum benefits. Some essential maintenance tips to make your solar panels perform at optimum efficiency:

Clean the Solar Panels

Dirt, grime, and debris naturally accumulate on the surface of the solar panels, reducing their performance. According to experts, performance degradation can be as much as seven percent. Cleaning the solar panels two times a year can keep them performing optimally. Make it a point to inspect your panels periodically, and if you notice the surface appearing dirty, clean them using a microfiber cloth soaked in a mild soap solution. Cleaning rooftop installations may be trickier. It may help to call in professionals to avoid accidents. Trimming the trees in the vicinity can ensure the panels get more sunshine.

Use a Battery

Most solar energy installations come with batteries but if yours doesn’t have one, consider buying a battery to store energy generated by your panels that you are not using at that moment. You can use this energy after sundown to power your lights and appliances without switching back to grid power. A battery will also see you through the days when it is cloudy, raining, or snowing. Since batteries are expensive, it is best to consult your solar panel supplier for the correct specifications, says a New Jersey Solar Initiative engineer.

Take Advantage of the Sun

When the sun is shining brightly, your solar panels produce more energy. You should use this opportunity to do all you can, like running your washing machine, charging electronic gadgets, running the shower, and whatever else you can think of when the sun is shining. You will discover that by changing your routine from nighttime to daytime, you can use more solar energy and reduce your dependency on grid power. It will represent a handsome saving. According to Forbes, south-facing roofs are ideal for solar panel installation.

Use Appliance One by One

Since your solar panels can generate only so much power at a time, you should find ways of not overloading them. Running your appliances one by one is better than operating them simultaneously. If you draw more power than your solar panels can generate, you will draw power from the local grid at considerable expense. To avoid this, you should run appliances in such a way that they are within the capacity of your solar panels says Chiang Rai Times.

Conclusion

A great way of optimizing the performance of your solar energy installation is to use energy consumption using a smartphone app. These apps can help monitor your energy consumption as well as the performance of your solar panels. Another effective way of reducing your energy demand is to upgrade your appliances to more energy-efficient ones. By making your home energy efficient, you can slash the size and expense of your solar installation.