Legacy Brick Unveiling in Honor of Katy ISD 2022 Teachers of the Year

KATY, TX [December 2, 2022] – The hard work and commitment of 73 Katy ISD Teachers of the Year will be etched into the City of Katy history as commemorative bricks are laid at Katy Heritage Park on December 6.

The District, along with Venus Construction, Modern Pest Control and the Katy Heritage Society, will honor the 2021-2022 Katy ISD Campus Teachers of the Year at this special brick unveiling event.

What: Katy ISD 2022 Teachers of the Year Brick Unveiling

Where: Katy Heritage Park

5990 George Bush Dr.

Katy, TX 77493

When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Media Availability between 7:00 PM – 7:20 PM

Contact: Maria DiPetta – General Manager of Media Relations

CP: 281-723-2927