Is Smoking Hemp Good For You?

Hemp has become increasingly popular since the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp and products derived from the plant. There are many ways to incorporate hemp into your life to benefit your health and wellness. Smokable hemp products, such as hemp cigarettes and vapes, are a favorite amongst consumers as it achieves the most rapid delivery of cannabinoids to the body and allows one to feel the effects almost immediately. Let’s look at what smokable hemp is and the many ways it could potentially benefit you.

What is smokable hemp?

Smokable hemp products are made from the dried flowering buds of the mature hemp plant. Within the buds are a wide range of cannabinoids and terpenes that deliver the plants therapeutic effects. There are many ways to enjoy smokable hemp. Here are some of the most popular ways to consume hemp flower:

Hemp Cigarettes are a discreet way to enjoy hemp flower. They can come in a variety of flavors and are ideal for those using hemp to help reduce or quit nicotine.

Hemp Cigars offer a sophisticated smoke, often coming in an array of flavors.

Hemp Pre-rolls are typically filled with one gram or less of hemp flower and are great for a shared smoking session.

Whole Hemp Flower can be ground down and put into a pipe, or bong. They can come with a variety of infusions and can be blended with your favorite smokable botanicals.

Vapes have a higher concentration of cannabinoids and are a discreet way to consume hemp.

What are the benefits of smoking hemp?

Smoking hemp has a wide range of benefits consumers can benefit from due to the many cannabinoids and terpenes present. CBD is the most prominent cannabinoid in the hemp plant. However, there are many other cannabinoids that we can value from, such as CBG and CBN. Here are just some of the many benefits hemp can deliver:

Anti-Inflammatory

Anti-Nausea

Gastrointestinal Support

Pain Relief

Anti-Seizure

Anti-Anxiety

Anti-Depressant

Sleep Support- Dependent on the strain

Energy Support- Dependent on the strain

Smoking Cessation to help individuals quit or reduce their nicotine intake

And so much more!

In addition to the above benefits, smoking hemp also enacts the entourage effect due to the multiple cannabinoids present. The entourage effect is a phenomenon where compounds taken together work synergistically to boost the effects of their individual parts. This means when we smoke hemp flower, the cannabinoids work together to boost the therapeutic effects felt. Additionally, one may need less hemp flower compared to a tincture, for example with a singular cannabinoid, such as CBD, due to the entourage effect elevating the benefits felt.

Will smoking hemp make you high?

Hemp flower does contain THC, though only trace amounts. In order for hemp to be federally legal, it must contain 0.3% or less of Delta 9 THC. This is not enough to induce any euphoria; however, it could trigger a positive result on a drug test. Fun fact, if you ever ingest too much Delta 9 THC, you can use hemp flower to counteract the uncomfortable euphoria you may experience due to its high CBD content.

Smokable hemp flower can be a great addition to one’s health and wellness routine. It has a vast amount of therapeutic effects it can deliver and can even help people quit or reduce their intake of harmful nicotine cigarettes. With many hemp smokables to choose from, the only question is which will you try first?