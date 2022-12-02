Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Heads to Washington for Dinner at The White House

Hidalgo to Attend President Joe Biden’s First State Dinner

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is headed to Washington for President Joe Biden’s first State Dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron.

This is not her first invitation to the White House. Hidalgo participated in a roundtable discussion led by President Biden to discuss state and local action on abortion rights in D.C. the day after the nation’s most extreme abortion law went into effect in Texas in August. In September, Hidalgo hosted Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston and she later welcomed First Lady Jill Biden to Harris County in November.

Given Hidalgo’s success in leading the nation’s third largest county and the impact her policies have had in transforming the lives of millions of families and children in Harris County, she continues to gain national and international attention as one of our nation’s leading figures.

Hidalgo has received numerous accolades for her leadership, including being named to Time Magazine’s 100 Next List of top emerging leaders shaping our future, the John F. Kennedy New Frontier Award for her swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forbes’ 30 Under 30 , and Fortune’s 40 under 40 .

“I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of President Biden’s first State Dinner. I am equally as proud to represent Harris County, one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in our nation, at the White House and to meet one of our closest allies. Harris County is the future of our nation and I plan to discuss how we can work more closely with the Biden Administration to strengthen our local economy, protect women’s rights, expand childhood education, lead the energy transition, and protect democracy.” Hidalgo said.