Focus On Making Magical Holiday Memories

Article contributors: Krishnawari Pant, M.D., Pediatrician, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend; Pamela Sanders, M.D., F.A.A.P., Pediatrician, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend; and Phong Van-Liaw, M.D., F.A.A.P., Pediatrician, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend

With the winter holidays just around the corner, you may be thinking about buying gifts for the children in your life. While the latest toys and video games may be at the top of their wish lists, the holidays are a season of celebration, and making memories with those you love is the easiest way to sprinkle in a little magic. Three pediatricians at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center offer some suggestions.

Krishnawari Pant, M.D., recommends being intentional in spending time with your children. “If possible, take the day off to be with your children. Go shopping with them, involve them in making the grocery list for your holiday dinner, and encourage them to perform a song, play, or recite a poem written for the holiday.”

Deciding what presents to give can be a difficult task, but Pamela Sanders, M.D., F.A.A.P., believes you can’t go wrong with books. For babies and toddlers, Dr. Sanders recommends interactive board books with flaps or textures that stimulate the imagination and foster physical activity. For school-age children, she recommends a series that will spark creativity, like “The Boxcar Children” by Gertrude Chandler Warner.

While gifts may fill the children in your life with joy and excitement, Phong Van-Liaw, M.D., F.A.A.P., believes family activities will have a more lasting effect. “Children find comfort in consistency and routines. Have a family tradition – it doesn’t need to be fancy or expensive, just something to look forward to that will build lasting memories of the holidays.”

Another way you can make this season special for the whole family is by incorporating your own childhood holiday traditions and memories. Dr. Van-Liaw does so by decorating Christmas cookies each year with her children. “It’s a great way to teach them some kitchen basics and give them our undivided attention to show them how much we love them.”