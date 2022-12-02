Coastal Fisheries Division Sets Public Meeting to Discuss New Nighttime Flounder Study

The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is holding a public meeting in person and online to discuss a new nighttime flounder harvest study. This meeting will answer questions related to the study and teach recreational anglers how to self-report their flounder catches using the My Texas Hunt Harvest App. Participation from the recreational angling community is imperative to this research study and will help the Coastal Fisheries Division obtain vital information regarding flounder populations on the coast.

What: Coastal Fisheries Division public meeting to discuss a new nighttime flounder research study.

When: 6:30 p.m. (CST) Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Where: Aransas County Navigation District Conference Room, 911 Navigation Circle, Rockport, TX 78382