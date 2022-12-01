Tompkins Seniors Named All-Americans

By Terry Carter

Tompkins volleyball senior outside hitters Cindy Tchouangwa and Tendai Titley earned Max Preps All-American honors for their success this season in leading the Lady Falcons to the 6A state championships.

Tchouangwa, who led Tompkins with 4.5 kills per set for 616 total kills, was named a First Team All-American by Max Preps. Titley, who contributed 3.5 kills per set for 490 kills, earned recognition as a Second Team All-American choice by Max Preps, according to social media posts from the Tompkins volleyball account.

With these dynamic hitters departing for college careers, the Lady Falcons will need some help. But junior Skylar Skrabanek played like a senior all-star this season as Tompkins finished 42-5 this fall.

Junior setter Erica Dellesky and sophomore libero Brooklynn Merrell will return to keep Tompkins among the Region III-6A elite teams.

IMAGE1171-The Tompkins volleyball teams posted its best season yet with a 42-5 record, the Region III-6A title and a trip to the finals match. Two seniors, Cindy Tchouangwa (12) and Tendai Titley (15) received All-American recognition from Max Preps. Tchouangwa earned First Team honors, and Titley took Second Team notice. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)