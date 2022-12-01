Tompkins Outside Hitter Honored On State All-Tournament Team

By Terry Carter

Tompkins senior Tendai Titley earned a spot on the 2022 UIL Volleyball State All-Tournament 6A Team, as selected by the Texas Girls’ Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.

Playing against Keller in the state semifinals, Titley buried 18 kills to lead all hitters in the match and topping talented teammates senior Cindy Tchouangwa and junior Skylar Skrabanek. She rallied Tompkins several times and added 11 digs and two blocks as the Lady Falcons advanced against Keller, 3-2, in a close battle. Against Dripping Springs in the championship, Tchouangwa led Tompkins with 14 kills, and Titley added nine.

For the season, the Tompkins senior averaged 3.5 kills (490 total kills) per set and ranked in the top-3 in 9-of-10 volleyball stat categories, including digs, receiving, aces and blocks. She finished second with 55 blocks.