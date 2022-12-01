KISD Varsity Basketball Tourney Starting

By Terry Carter

The annual Katy ISD Varsity Basketball Classic boys’ and girls’ tournaments are underway this weekend.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, you will find many of Greater Houston’s better basketball teams competing at one of Katy ISD’s nine high schools.

Boys’ tournament games include games at Cinco Ranch, Jordan, Mayde Creek and Seven Lakes beginning at either 2:30 or 4 p.m. on Thursday. Boys will see different opponents on Friday in games running from 2-6:30 p.m. And on Saturday games at the same sites will start at 10 a.m.

The girls’ tournament will start today at 1 p.m. with Thursday’s last games tipping off at 5:30 p.m. at Katy, Taylor, Jordan, Morton Ranch, Mayde Creek and Paetow. On Friday games will begin at 1 p.m. on the same campuses.

On Saturday Morton Ranch and Paetow will host the girls’ action.