Hicks Named Official Paetow Head Coach

By Terry Carter

It’s been a busy few seasons for football coach David Hicks Sr.

An assistant coach in Katy ISD a few years go, he took a position with the Allen Eagle football staff in 2021. And his son, David (DJ) Hicks Jr., who is among the nation’s defensive lineman, transferred to Allen High School from Morton Ranch last year.

Then Paetow won the 5A state championship in 2021 under the leadership of head coach B.J. Gotte, a Katy graduate. After the OT state championship victory, Gotte quickly received an offer to coach at Pearland, which he accepted probably around January.

Lonnie Teagle was brought in as the Paetow head coach in March/April from North Texas, where he had served as an offensive coordinator. Teagle knew of the Allen coach-son connection and asked coach Hicks to return to Katy ISD and help run the Paetow football squad.

Coach Hicks obliged and joined the Panther staff this summer, immediately attracting attention and respect with his imposing size, knowledge and demeanor. During the fall, star DE DJ Hicks Jr. narrowed his college choices and selected Texas A&M as his home for the next few seasons

In mid-season, Teagle left during an investigation, and Coach Hicks was named the interim head football coach at Paetow High School. With his son going to college about an hour north of Katy, Paetow began to look like a good home, so coach Hicks applied for the permanent head coaching job.

And this week he received confirmation he has been named the third official head football coach for the Panthers.

Paetow head football coach David Hicks Sr. was just named official head coach and for good reason. He has played pro football, and he stays in shape. That sets a good example for his son and the Panther football team. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)