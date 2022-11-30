Paxton’s Team Appearing Before SCOTUS to Stop Biden Admin From Releasing Violent Illegal Aliens into Communities  

Lawyers from Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office are representing Texas before the U.S. Supreme Court today concerning a case where Paxton sued to stop the Biden Administration from illegally refusing to enforce immigration laws.

“The law the Biden Administration is trying to ignore is crystal clear: certain illegal aliens that have committed crimes must be detained and cannot be allowed to roam freely in our communities,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We look forward to making our case before the U.S. Supreme Court and protecting the rule of law. Keeping our citizens safe is one of the most fundamental duties of government, perhaps even the most fundamental. The Biden Administration has tried to ignore that duty, but we’re fighting every single day to remind them.”

The Immigration and Nationality Act mandates that specific criminal aliens, such as aggravated felons, must be detained upon release from criminal custody pending a decision on whether to remove them from the country. The law also mandates that aliens subject to final orders of removal be detained pending their removal.

However, last year the Biden Administration announced in a formal memo that it would ignore those mandates and make case-by-case determinations instead, leaving the door open for violent criminals to go back into communities across the country.