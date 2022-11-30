Caption: Steve Tobin’s Intertwined: Exploring Nature’s Networks opens Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Houston Botanic Garden. (Note, these Tobin sculptures were photographed at San Antonio Botanical Garden.)

Photo credit: Claudia Vassar

Houston Botanic Garden presents Steve Tobin’s Intertwined: Exploring Nature’s Networks, beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The exhibition features monumental sculptures by the American artist, who is world-renowned for his works in glass, bronze, ceramic and steel, including “Trinity Root,” a memorial cast from a tree that protected a New York City cathedral on 9/11.

In Houston, Tobin’s works will spiral in elegant forms as much as 30 feet above the natural beauty of the Bayou City’s living museum for plants – the Houston Botanic Garden. The exhibition features pieces from several series, including stainless steel “Clouds,” bronze and steel “Nests” with magical eggs, unearthed “Bronze Roots” and modernist “Steelroots,” all of which dramatically capture the unseen power of the natural world while celebrating the importance of the systems that give life to the Garden’s tropical, sub-tropical, and arid collections.

Guests are encouraged to engage with the sculptures, wander beneath them and reflect on their own powerful roots of heritage, family and community.

WHO: Tobin is a sculptor working in glass, bronze, steel and clay. His art has appeared in major museums and collections around the world and has been featured in hundreds of publications including Time, Newsweek, National Geographic, Smithsonian and the New York Times. In 2005, CNN featured the permanent installation of his 9/11 memorial in Manhattan. The 20-foot bronze “Trinity Root” was created from the roots of the historic sycamore tree that saved St. Paul’s Chapel during the World Trade Center attacks.

WHEN: Saturday, January 28, 2023 – Sunday, August 13, 2023. The exhibition is open during regular Garden hours.

WHERE: Houston Botanic Garden, One Botanic Lane, Houston, TX 77017