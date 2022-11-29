Gear Up for 2023 With Official Texas State Parks Centennial Merch

Ring in Texas State Parks’ 100th birthday in style when hitting the trails in 2023. Starting today, park lovers can purchase official Texas State Parks 100-year celebration merchandise from a state park or the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website .

“We are excited to unveil our Centennial Celebration product line, which was designed to commemorate every state park in Texas as we head into 2023,” said Thomas Wilhelm, Texas State Parks Marketing and Brand Manager. “Our parks will be buzzing with activities throughout the centennial celebration, and we encourage all Texans to get outside and explore both new parks and old favorites.”

Products included in this product launch include:

100-year celebration mug – This 14-ounce ceramic coffee mug has the name of all 89 Texas State Parks printed on the side along with some iconic park features from across the state. Perfect for enjoying a hot beverage at a campsite.

– This 14-ounce ceramic coffee mug has the name of all 89 Texas State Parks printed on the side along with some iconic park features from across the state. Perfect for enjoying a hot beverage at a campsite. 100-year scratch off poster – This 16”x20” scratch off map lets visitors keep track of the state parks left on their travel bucket lists.

– This 16”x20” scratch off map lets visitors keep track of the state parks left on their travel bucket lists. Centennial Edition Passport – These 100-page, spiral bound passports allow folks to tally which parks they have explored. Every Texas State Park has a unique park stamp for it. How many stamps can you collect in 2023?

– These 100-page, spiral bound passports allow folks to tally which parks they have explored. Every Texas State Park has a unique park stamp for it. How many stamps can you collect in 2023? 100-year lapel pin – This special-edition lapel pin will jazz up any suit or pin collection and includes the new 100-year anniversary design.

– This special-edition lapel pin will jazz up any suit or pin collection and includes the new 100-year anniversary design. 100-year keychain – This keychain includes the new 100-year anniversary design and is perfect for RV or car keys to remind you to enjoy another outdoor adventure.

– This keychain includes the new 100-year anniversary design and is perfect for RV or car keys to remind you to enjoy another outdoor adventure. 100-year patch – The 100-year sew-on patch is the perfect addition to jackets, backpacks or any park lovers’ collection.

– The 100-year sew-on patch is the perfect addition to jackets, backpacks or any park lovers’ collection. 100-year hiking stick medallion– Adorn your hiking stick with this collectible medallion. A perfect way to prove you hit the trails during this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

“Customers have asked for a stamp-able passport program for a long time,” said Wilhelm. “The new passport book has dedicated pages for every state park and visitors will be able to get a unique stamp at every state park across Texas.”

These products are the first wave of 100-year merchandise, added Wilhelm, but TPWD will unveil additional products and designs throughout the yearlong celebration.

Find images of the new 100-year anniversary merchandise on the TPWD Flickr page .