Easy Cut Studio adds support for Mimaki cutting plotters

Easy design and cut software for most all vinyl cutters including the Mimaki vinyl cutters.

EasyCut Studio, a worldwide leading developer of sign-making and specialty graphics solutions, is pleased to announce that its market-acclaimed vinyl cutting software has been fully tested and can be used with Mimaki vinyl cutters including the newly Released CG-AR series and the CG-SRIII series. For users, this provides the assurance that the latest version of Easy Cut Studio software will seamlessly integrate with their Mimaki cutting plotter.

Mimaki is proud to offer a range of vinyl cutting plotters that can meet a wide range of application needs. The CG-SRIII Series of roll-based cutters are available in three widths. These models feature continuous crop mark detection for precise contour cutting. The CG-AR Series are the entry-model of roll-to-roll cutting plotter with improved cutting performance, compatibility with a wide range of cutting materials, and enhanced usability.

Easy Cut Studio provides the ability to cut any shape and font with your Mimaki cutting plotter and support file format including SVG, PDF, EPS, AI, and so on. The software include key features such as Image vectorization, rhinestone and contour cutting workflow, which enhance the performance capabilities of the Mimaki cutting plotters. Easy Cut Studio is currently available for all Mimaki CG-AR series including CG-60AR, CG-100AR, and CG-130AR, As well as all-new Mimaki CG-SR series models including CG-60SRIII, CG-100SRIII and CG-130SRIII.

“Software has to be fast, reliable, and easy-to-use in today’s printing and cutting environment, Easy Cut Studio is an innovative software solution that is constantly evolving to better meet our customers’ needs.” said Eric Lee, Product Manager at EasyCut Studio. “The tools, technology, intuitive interfaces and workflows for everyday use in Easy Cut Studio are designed for the modern user, and continue our vision in providing superior software solutions to print & cut businesses worldwide.”

All Easy Cut Studio users will benefit from the introduction of new OS support, which now includes macOS Monterey, macOS 13 Ventura and Windows 11. Additionally, new cutter models and drivers have been added. In addition to an impressive list of existing devices, users can now use V5.020 to drive Silhouette Cameo 4 Plus, MagicTransfer, JiaChen and Vevor KI series cutters. The new version also comes out with more effects, some other fixes and improvements as well.

Some of the new features included in Easy Cut Studio v5.020:

Adds support forMimaki CG-SRIII series cutting plotter.

Adds support for Mimaki CG-ARseries cutting plotter.

Adds support forVevor KI series cutter.

Adds support forSilhouette Cameo 4 Plus

Adds support forMagicTransfer cutter.

Adds support forJiaChen cutter.

Improvedimage tracing algorithm.

Addedthe “mirror H” and “mirror V” options for Graphtec cutter.

Several new effects have been added, includingSymmetrical Mirror, Bridge Warp, Drop Shadow.

Fully compatible with the newly released macOS Venturaand Windows 11.

More details about Easy Cut Studio can be found on https://www.easycutstudio.com/

Pricing and Availability: