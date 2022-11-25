Top Payment Methods For Online Businesses

Check-out is an important stage in your sales funnel. This is where the conversion takes place and users become paying customers. Failing to create a seamless and convenient check-out process can divert customers and cost online businesses valuable sales. No matter if you run an online shop or offer any type of service online, cart abandonments and lost revenues can be prevented by offering a variety of payment methods, as many customers will only make a purchase if one of their preferred payment options is available. Choosing the right combination of check-out options can therefore increase sales opportunities.

Card payments

They have been around for decades and continue to be one of the most used payment methods on the web: card payments. Credit cards offer a plethora of advantages when making payments online. They are easy to use as customers only need to put in their card details and offer a high level of security. Through the CVV code and authentication protocols such as Visa Secure or Mastercard Identity Check, credit cards offer an extra layer of security. Many customers also prefer to use their credit cards to take advantage of extra features, ranging from special discounts and cashback to reward programs and added insurance. Furthermore, credit cards are especially important for international businesses, as they are one of the best payment options for transactions across borders. Some of the most popular internationally used credit cards include Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. Debit card payments are also still very popular among online users. They work similarly to credit cards, however, for these payments users need to have the funds available in their account. Both credit and debit card payments continue to be preferred by a large percentage of online users. Businesses that don’t accept these payment options could be losing out on valuable sales.

E-wallets

Digital wallets, or e-wallets, have become one of the most important payment options for online businesses. Due to their ease of use, quick transaction times, and high level of security, an increasing amount of internet users prefer to use e-wallets for their online transactions. Digital wallets store the shopper’s payment information or funds, so users only have to insert their login details to make the payment. The biggest player in this field is PayPal. The payment service has almost 430 million active users, which makes it one of the must-haves for most online businesses.

While PayPal is especially popular for e-commerce businesses, other digital wallets have carved out their space in other industries. For instance, Neteller and Skrill are two payment services that have made a name for themselves in the gaming industry. The best-rated providers offering real money slots online allow players to use a plethora of payment options to make their deposits and withdrawals when playing casino games for real money online. Both Neteller and Skrill are typically among the available options. Users can deposit their preferred amount of money into these e-wallets to use those funds to play. As no bank details get transmitted, they offer especially safe transactions on the web. Apart from these, mobile e-wallets such as Google Pay and Apple Pay are also gaining traction and are especially convenient for payments made on mobile phones. With just a click of a button, and facial or fingerprint recognition, mobile e-wallet payments allow for a quick and smooth payment procedure on smartphones.

Direct debit and bank transfers

Payments via direct debit allow your business to pull funds directly out of the buyer’s account. Via direct debit mandates, users can authorize one-off or regular payments to be made. These authorizations make direct debit payments especially convenient and popular for recurring transactions, such as for subscription fees. Another popular payment option are bank transfers. These are among the safest payment options, as customers don’t have to transmit any personal payment details to the business at all. After checking out, customers manually transfer the money directly via their bank or through their online banking portal. Compared to card payments and e-wallets, these are the slowest payment options, as funds often need two to three working days to clear. Despite longer processing times, direct debit and bank transfers are still among the most popular payment options today.

Nowadays, there are a plethora of modes of online payment available that online businesses can offer their customers at check-out. Offering a list of various payment methods and making payments as easy and convenient as possible is crucial to reduce cart abandonments and increase sales opportunities.