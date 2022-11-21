5 Spanish Swear Words and What They Mean

Admit it – swearing is fun. This is not to suggest that one should randomly shout out profanities at will during inappropriate moments. After a while, our normal curse words begin to have minor impact. However, once you start to do a little digging to uncover these words’ origin you may make some interesting discoveries.

This is especially true when looking at the meanings and translations behind swear words and phrases from other countries. There are some interesting ones with Spanish origin, specifically, the pendejo meaning.

Here are five interesting Spanish swear words and what they mean, so you can mix up your cursing vocabulary.

Pendejo

The word, “pendejo,” translates literally to “pubic hair.” In 16th Century Spain, the word “pendejo” was used in reference to pubescent teens who tried to act like adults. You can see how that meaning would become a slang for someone acting immature (or like, an asshole).

The root of the word’s meaning was adapted to an even more elaborate definition in the 17th Century. The word “pendejo” would be in reference to someone deemed as a coward. While that usage tends to drop the original root meaning, being a coward or afraid could equate to being a child or someone immature.

After colonization in the early 1900s, “pendejo” came to mean “dumb” or “stupid” in the Americas. This meaning matches the modern slang usage today in which “pendejo” means “idiot” or “asshole.” Interestingly, in Peru, the meaning of “pendejo” is a smart person with little or no scruples.

Chingar

It is interesting that Mexico’s usage of the word, “chingar,” meaning “fuck,” is as versatile as it’s equivalent in the United States.

While it can be used as an insult, to tell someone to “go fuck yourself,” it is also used to refer to rubbish (in the sense of an object).

Believe it or not, “chingar” is not always negative. It can be in reference to an action that was executed extremely well. It can also refer to someone admirable.

Verga

While this Spanish word itself isn’t a swear word, when used in a slang phrase it becomes one. The direct translation of “verga” is “penis.” When used as an insult, it generally means that someone is useless or “worth a dick” (nothing).

The American equivalent would be the derogatory reference to a man who does something shitty. In this slang, the person would be called a “dick.” It is interesting to note that even in the English language certain slang or curse words are still specific to males or females. For example, a “bitch” would be the equivalent to “dick” for a woman.

Mierda

Every language must have their version of the word, “shit,” and for Spanish speakers that word is “mierda.” It rolls off the tongue as easily as the English version.

When used as an interjection, “mierda” means an expression or worry or failure. It is interesting it doesn’t hold quite the same meaning as “chingar.” While still a curse word, it’s not directed at a person, but more so a situation.

For example, if suddenly a pipe burst and water was spraying everywhere, someone may inevitably yell, “mierda!”

The word’s direct translation as a noun is of course, solid excretory product evacuated from the bowel.

Hijo de puta

We can’t discuss classic Spanish swear words and their meanings without including the old favorite, “son of a bitch.” In Spanish, that phrase is, “hijo de puta.”

The phrase itself is derived from the Old Spanish of “fijo de puta” which translated more directly as “son of a bad whore.” It is used to refer to an objectional thing or situation, or a despicable person.

As an interjection, the phrase is considered vulgar or derogatory. In any version of the Spanish or English phrase, these swear words both specifically achieve their insult by attacking the mother of the objectional person (if directed at one). To call someone a “son of a bitch” is often quite effective as it provokes a defensive or protective response to one insulting their mother.

Final Thoughts

Learning the slang and curse words from another language, can build your own vocabulary. The similarities are fascinating, as well as the direct translations, which are often more humorous than the intended meaning itself.

It is advised however, that you pay special attention to the situation you are in when using these words or phrases. You should always have respect for other cultures and understand what is acceptable before you attempt to “fit in” with all your cool slang.

You should never use swear words in a professional situation, or to ruin a special social occasion. Always use good judgement but have some fun learning some new ways to verbally express your frustrations.