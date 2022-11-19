Tigers Gaining Momentum In Playoffs

By Terry Carter

At 11-0, no one is wondering if the Katy Tigers belong in the playoffs. Opponents are only wondering how long will the Tigers continue to dominate Region III-6A.

For Katy football fans, it’s the story that continues to shine each fall. Katy has been played close games and won, and they’ve lost to a few regional foes in the last 20 years, mostly North Shore or The Woodlands. But those bigger schools should not slow Katy’s run at another 6A state championship in Division II.

On Friday Katy matched up with the Memorial Mustangs (8-3) at Tully Stadium in a 6A-Division II area playoff battle.

With senior RB Seth Davis averaging 139 rushing yards (1,393 yards-21 TDs) per game and nearly two TDs per game, the Tigers always control the clock with ball possession and effective offensive blocking. RB Dallas Glass is also averaging more than 100 yards per game (1,116 yards-21 TDs) for Katy’s rushing powerhouse.

Tiger senior QB Caleb Koger leads the ship unselfishly, letting receivers and running backs take the spotlight. But Koger is the field general

Memorial, which finished second behind Cy-Fair in District 17-6A, entered tonight’s game led by two passers on the roster: QB Chase Goodwin, who passes for 148 yards and accounts for half of the Mustang’s offense, and also QB Jackson Salters.

Regardless expect Katy to take control of this game early and advance to play the winner of unbeaten Shadow Creek (11-0) and Summer Creek (7-4).