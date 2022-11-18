Fall Skincare Guide: How to Keep Your Skin Smooth & Healthy

When the seasons change from summer to fall, you can expect to see an impact on your skin. During the humid and hot summer, your skin has excess moisture and may feel greasy. However, the cold and dry air of autumn tends to suck the moisture from your skin, making it feel dry and dehydrated. In addition, environmental stressors such as sun exposure and air pollution can impact the way your skin looks and feels.

For these reasons, it is a great idea to change your skincare routine as the seasons change. Here’s your guide to caring for your skin during the fall.

Why Change My Skincare Routine?

Not only do the temperature and weather change during the fall, but it also changes the inside temperature. This is the time when you may turn up your heat, depending on where you live. As a result, you may require an entirely new skincare routine to combat environmental changes.

For those with sensitive skin, the weather and environmental changes tend to have a dramatic impact. However, if you take additional care of your skin, you can minimize the effect and enjoy healthy and glowing skin despite the seasonal changes.

What Skin Changes Could I Expect in the Fall?

The cool temperatures of the fall make your skin susceptible to being dry and dehydrated. In addition, the wind and rain that commonly accompany fall may make sensitive skin flare up. This skin type may be inflamed, irritated, and red. Many people forego sunscreen because they believe that it is not needed in fall and winter.

However, there is still a risk of harmful sun exposure and sunburn in the fall and winter. Conditions such as eczema flare up as a result of low humidity. Drier weather causes the skin to produce more sebum, which can lead to breakouts.

What Can I Do to Help My Skin?

There are a number of ways you can help protect your skin as we enter the fall season. With some care and slight modifications to your skincare regimen, you can make it through fall without noticeable changes to your skin.

Hydration is Critical

photo-1529079337819-f6d0024bd364

During the summer months, moisture is not a problem as you sweat more. As the heat fades, so does the natural moisture in your skin. You have to take an active role in hydrating it. When your skin is dry, it feels tight and uncomfortable. It also produces more sebum which causes breakouts on your skin.

One way to combat this is to drink more water, use a humidifier, and invest in hydrating serums. Humectant ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid attract water and help keep it in.

Consider Using Oil

Oil for your face tends to be heavy and greasy during the heat of the summer. However, fall is the perfect time to add them in. Oils that are rich in moisture, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties are ideal. In addition, they can help to restore moisture and balance to your skin. Some oils to consider are Squalane Oil, Rosehip Oil, and CBD-infused oil. CBD oil is great for reducing subem, irritation, and redness.

Moisturize

love-taking-care-of-my-skin-picture-id1280517978

Fall is the time when you should begin to add moisturizer. The humidity in the air has decreased, and you must supplement the loss in air moisture with a skin moisturizer. You want to consider adding a thicker facial cream to your skincare routine. A thick cream provides a barrier to the elements of your skin.

You’ll want a cream that has emollients to soften your skin. This helps reduce rough and dry skin. Occlusives are also essential because they form a seal on your skin to keep water in. Petroleum, Fatty Acids, Shea Butter, and Mineral Oil are all emollients. Paraffin, Beeswax, Lanolin, and Squalene all fall into the occlusives category.

Mininize Using Exfoliators

Exfoliators are harsh on your skin. There are benefits to using them, but they also cause irritation and sensitivity. The fall is not the best time to incorporate products that have strong and irritating ingredients. It is a good idea to give your skin a break from these treatments during the fall. You want to consider finding a gentle exfoliator and using it only once or twice a week.

Don’t Forget Sunscreen!

Any time that you plan to be outside, you should use sunscreen. It does not matter the temperature or the time of year; you still need sunscreen. Even when it is raining, snowing, or windy, you should still use sunscreen. This is one of the best ways to protect your skin.

Sunlight can get through the clouds on the most overcast day. The sun reflects off the water, even when it is rainwater. As a result, you need sunscreen in the fall to protect your skin from free radical damage and sunburn. Unprotected sun exposure causes an acceleration in the aging of your skin.

Conclusion

Entering the fall season does not have to be stressful for you or your skin. With a few simple changes, you can prepare your skin for the colder drier weather. This self-care is good for the body and the skin. It can help reduce breakouts and slow down the signs of aging. Keep in mind that hydration and moisture are the keys to prevention and protection.