Katy, Cinco Ranch March Into Area Playoffs

By Terry Carter

Offensive powerhouse Cinco Ranch will play Friday night in the 6A Area football playoffs against a perennial playoff contender.

Cinco Ranch (8-3) will face Cy-Fair (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pridgeon Stadium. Both teams are capable of scoring 40+ points, so some would consider this postseason match to be a battle of the strongest.

However, after destroying George Ranch 49-14 in bi-district action, this game will be determined by defense. The first quarterback sack will shift the momentum, despite Cinco Ranch averaging 50.5 points per game, compared to 46.7 points for the Bobcats. Sacks and interceptions/turnovers will be decisive on Friday.

If the Cougars can blitz their way into the Cy-Fair backfield, they can disrupt the the efficiency of QB Trey Owens, who has connected on 67 percent of passes (194-266-6) for 2,840 yards for 34 TDs.

Make no mistake: The Bobcats have talent, but with QB Gavin Rutherford (179-286-6) for 2,984 passing yards, 30 TDs, who is one of only a handful of gun-slinging QBs to match Owens statistically.

Watch closely, fans. This game may resemble another Cinco Ranch-Morton Ranch battle, which yielded 140 total points on Sept. 22. This playoff battle, however, will either be decided by sacks and turnovers — or which team has the game’s final possession. Enjoy!