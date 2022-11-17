In today’s world, businesses started implementing diverse marketing strategies. They utilize every platform available to keep up with their competitors. Out of all the different platforms used for marketing, the social media platform Instagram is the most effective. Instagram started as just an app that features colorful photographs. But, at present, Instagram emerged as the most powerful marketing tool. Many sectors use Instagram solely to increase brand awareness and user engagement. In particular, the unique features of Instagram made the entire marketing journey fun and easy. Features include

Instagram stories

Instagram reels

Instagram live

Filters

Stories highlights

It also allows its users to upload both photo and video content. For a business to increase its instagram video views and photo likes, consistent posting is the key. Among all the other features, Instagram stories aid a company in generating more customers.

In this article, you will learn how a business can leverage Instagram stories further.

Launch of Instagram Stories

Do you know that Instagram stories are the main reason for the popularity gain of Instagram? Instagram initially added this feature in 2016. Adding this feature is one of the main reasons for its popularity to rise. Since its launch, it has attracted millions of users to explore the platform. Stories appear as little circles at the top of your feeds.

This option allows you to post content available for up to 24 hours. You can mainly use it to showcase your lifestyle with photos and videos. Statistics show that more than 500 million Instagram accounts use Instagram stories. Also, more than one billion stories are shared by users every day. Instagram stories are like ambassadors for a business.

How to Get the Most Out of Instagram Stories?

Instagram stories help both new and existing customers to connect with your business. It helps your customer understand why they should follow your brand. Also, to have an eye-catching feed, Instagram stories are essential. Marketers say that most users on Instagram become followers only after seeing a brand’s Instagram stories. You can also use Emberify to enhance brand awareness among your non-followers. So if you are figuring out how to use this feature to generate more followers, read further.

Interact With Your Audiences

Interacting with existing customers and making new customers is one of the most vital steps for a marketer. Instagram stories make this step easy and exciting for brands. With options like polls, stickers, geo-tagging, hashtags, and gifs interacting with users is very simple.

Use the Best Attributes of Instagram Stories

As mentioned above, Instagram helps a brand increase engagement and boost sales. However, you can do it more expressively by using the following features.

Polls: You can get answers from your customers with just a tap! Instagram polls help you drive interaction with your followers. It is one of the most creative campaign options. Using polls, you can

Ask questions

Get Feedback

Do market research

Conduct quizzes through polls

Get to know your customer’s viewpoint etc.

Questions: The question sticker on Instagram allows users to ask queries about their favorite brands. It is a great way to build customer interaction. It shows the users that you care about their opinions and feedback. It also helps you efficiently gain customer trust. You can also opt for Emberify to retain that trust and customer loyalty.

Stickers: Instagram has a variety of stickers available. The most popular ones are the

Quiz Stickers – It is a fun way to interact with your customers. You can use this sticker to ask questions or play guessing games for a business. You can also find what your customers are most interested in based on the responses.

– It is a fun way to interact with your customers. You can use this sticker to ask questions or play guessing games for a business. You can also find what your customers are most interested in based on the responses. Location Stickers – To get more views and engagement on your stories, you need to start using location tagging stickers. It is very similar to “tag a location” on your posts. It increases your page’s findability if a non-follower is in that tagged location.

Make Announcements

Instagram stories are a great way to share or announce new products or updates. The announcement on stories can be in the form of photos, videos, or boomerangs. It helps your followers be updated with your current or upcoming events. You can also

Post behind-the-scenes videos

Promote your most recent post with a “New Post” or “Swipe up to like” tagline.

Embed links to your website or any third-party websites you want your customer to land.

Collaborate With Creators

Collaborating with influencers in your sector is an added advantage in a social media marketing strategy. The options available for collaboration are plenty. The platform has users like celebrities, Tv stars, and famous personalities that you can outreach. By using Instagram stories, an influencer can tag your account, or you can tag them for better exposure. It helps the discoverability of your business. Also, both your business and the collaborated influencer can gain mutual followers.

Instagram Stories Ads

Instagram Stories ads are available to all users globally. You can use it in two ways to generate leads. Using the features mentioned above, a business can generate organic leads. These stories will disappear within 24 hours. Whereas Instagram stories ads can run as long as you wish. Marketers can use this paid option to show ads to targeted audiences. You can target customers based on specific metrics. Such as

User activity

Location

History of interaction

Demographics such as age, country, device type, etc.

The Bottom Line

Now that you understand how to use Instagram stories more effectively, it’s time for you to jump into it. The organic way of Instagram stories will disappear within 24 hours. But don’t worry; the report highlights options that will help you display those stories again to your followers on your page. This feature enables you to find new customers, retain existing ones, create a brand reputation, increase revenue, and boost sales. Wow! With the right Instagram story ideas, a brand can gain all the above advantages.

Are you excited to use Instagram stories to increase your social media presence? Then now is the right time!