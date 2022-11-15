The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency Hosts “Doc Talk” on Unmasking the Menopause Myth

Thursday, November 17, 2022

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, will present a hybrid “Doc Talk” presentation on “Unmasking the Menopause Myth” with Dr. Marieme Mbaye and Lisa Hanes on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from noon to 1:15 p.m., both online and at the offices of alliantgroup, 3009 Post Oak Blvd, Ste. 2000, Houston. The presentation and lunch are open to the public at no cost.

Dr. Mbaye is a highly-rated OB/GYN in New York City and the Medical Director of Noula. Before joining Noula, Dr. Mbaye worked in private practice caring for pregnant and non-pregnant people. She also boasts several years of experience as a medical advisor, digital health startup consultant, and content creator for startups such as Natalist and Frame. She is on a mission to bring empathetic, holistic, and affirming reproductive healthcare to all, with a particular focus on marginalized groups including people of color and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Hanes is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Registered Nurse and Certified Nurse Midwife, currently employed as a psychotherapist in private practice in Los Angeles and a professional consultant and educator. She received her BSN and MSN from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. During her tenure as a midwife, she established and was the Clinical Director of Midwifery for the University of Pennsylvania Faculty Practice in Philadelphia, PA and Midwife Practice at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan, New York. She continued her education and obtained an MA in Psychology at Antioch University in Los Angeles, to expand her knowledge and ability to support the emotional and psychological needs of women throughout significant life transitions and experiences of relational challenges, infertility, pregnancy and birth, parenting, menopause and aging. She is certified in the diagnosis and treatment of Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders and a Gottman Bringing Baby Home Educator. She sees clients virtually, utilizing a HIPAA-compliant confidential client portal.

Doc Talk, The Women’s Fund women’s outreach education program, is a hybrid series of conversations with medical professionals on cutting-edge and trending health topics. Moderated by Casey Curry, Doc Talk is funded in part by The John P. McGovern Foundation and sponsored by alliantgroup. Guests will have the option to join virtually or in person at alliantgroup’s office, located at 3009 Post Oak Blvd, Ste. 2000, Houston, 77056.

For 43 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes over 9,000 publications each year at no cost.