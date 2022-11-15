Teens Earn Volunteer-Service Hours At Libraries’ Ya Advisory Councils

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library and Mission Bend Branch Library offer programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens entering grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.

Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The December schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:

Mission Bend Branch Library – Wednesday, December 7 , 7:00 pm, Conference Room.

– Wednesday, , 7:00 pm, Conference Room. Cinco Ranch Branch Library– Wednesday, December 21, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.

In addition to the Young Adult Advisory Council meetings, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer the following Young Adult (YA) book clubs and other programs for the teen community.

Mission Bend Branch Library:Teen Readers Meet-Up – Wednesday, December 21, 7:00 pm, Conference Room.

In this informal gathering, meet with other teens to talk about what everyone is reading, watching, listening to, or playing – and maybe discover a new favorite!

Cinco Ranch Branch Library:YA Book Club – Wednesday, December 28, 4:00-5:00 pm. Conference Classroom.

Those attending the book-club meeting in December are invited to talk about the YA novel Illuminae, written by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff. This title is available in print and digitally as an e-audiobook and ebook on OverDrive; call the library to check availability of additional print copies.

The activities are free and open to the public. Some of the activities require registration. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

The Cinco Ranch Branch Library is located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy, and the Mission Bend Branch Library is located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County.