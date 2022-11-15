Katy Area Community Band Performs Holiday Concert

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is celebrating its 30th Anniversary Season this year. The Band’s second performance of this Concert Season, “PEACE”, will be held on Sunday, December 11th, 2022.
The celebration(s) of the winter holidays mean different things to different people, but we all agree they are special. At this time of year, one often thinks of family, loved ones, hope, faith and peace. Come prepared to enjoy the sounds of the season (and sing along) as we join with family and friends, OUR community, to share the spirit of the holidays!
The performance will be held at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449, and will begin at 4:00 pm. Tickets for this performance only may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138455. Individual tickets are priced at $7 each. Season tickets are available for purchase at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lssb. The season tickets are $26 each and include this concert plus the three remaining concerts of this 2022-23 Concert Season. More information about the remaining concerts can be found at www.lssb.org.
The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to bringing performances of artistic merit to the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and instills the value that music is a life-long event, continuing well beyond high school and college. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll. The Sudler Silver Scroll is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands and is awarded by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net). The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly high standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of several years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.