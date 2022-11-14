What is the Difference Between Income Tax and Corporate Income Tax?  

Photo by Tara Winstead: https://www.pexels.com/photo/red-pen-in-close-up-photography-7111542/

Generally speaking, corporate tax is a business expense that is imposed by the government and is based on a corporation’s earnings, while personal income tax is something imposed by the government on an individual’s income, i.e. any salaries or wages a person might earn. For the most in-depth understanding of how taxes are applied to an individual or a corporation, you can consult with the experts from Asena Advisors.

Corporate taxes that are paid to the government are also based on earnings and these funds represent a substantial portion of any country’s total income. Money collected from corporate taxes are then used to fund a number of different projects that benefit the country’s citizens. The highest possible corporate tax rate is 35%, which can be a considerable amount, and that’s why major corporations are always looking for tax breaks and incentives.

Corporate Taxes

Corporate taxes are sometimes referred to as company tax or corporation tax, but regardless of what it’s called, it is a direct tax that is imposed on any company’s income by a government. The manner in which corporations are taxed will vary between countries, with some of them actually offering a relatively safe haven from taxes because of their soft policies on taxation.

Some notable countries in this category are Cypress, Fiji, and Curacao, all these being countries known for their friendliness toward corporations and their low rate of taxation. Corporate taxes are always applied to earnings based on a company’s income statement and are imposed against earnings before any other subtraction takes place.

Corporate taxes apply to all organizations based in a given country regardless of their size, so whatever your definition of a corporation might be, the organization will be subject to taxation. Every corporation operating a business within a given country is liable to have corporate taxes imposed.

In addition, any foreign enterprise that has established a permanent residency in a given country will also be subject to corporate tax. Any corporations that have established a residency in a given country so as to achieve a tax break or reduction of corporate taxation, will also be subject to corporate taxation.

Personal Taxes

Personal income tax is always levied by a government on someone’s wages or salaries, i.e. their total earnings for any given calendar year. In most cases, individuals are not obliged to pay the full amount of income tax because there are always a number of credits, deductions, and exemptions which can be applied to earnings, in order to reduce the taxable amount.

A good tax lawyer is well-versed in all the possible deductions available for any given person, and can generally reduce the taxable income to the least amount possible, thereby lowering the tax liability. For instance, if someone earns $100,000 for the year and qualifies for $25,000 worth of tax deductions, their total taxable income would only be $75,000.

Tax credits operate in much the same way, reducing the taxable income a person is liable for. As an example, if someone is obliged to pay $25,000 in taxes, they might qualify for $5,000 worth of tax credits, and that would reduce their income tax liability to $20,000. The rate at which a person has personal income tax applied will also vary between countries, because of vastly different governments and laws in each of those countries.

Most countries now use a progressive income tax system, meaning that individuals who earn more money throughout the year will be subject to a greater tax rate than people who earn less money in any given calendar year. This is intended to balance out the earnings-to-tax ratio and make it fair for all income earners.

Tax Returns

Personal income taxes apply to all full-time employees working in a country, as well as all individuals who are self-employed and have no relationship with an external business organization. Almost all of these individuals are obliged to file a tax return with the government, so that their earnings can be properly evaluated, and the government can generate revenue for necessary civic projects.

The tax return itself is a special document that gets filed with an appropriate agency and contains all the information needed by that agency to accurately calculate taxes. This document will always include all forms of income and will sometimes also list expenses encountered by an individual, as well as other relevant financial data.

The three main sections of a tax return are the income section, the tax credits section, and the deductions area. When all deductions and tax credits have been subtracted from the earned income, the figure arrived at will represent how much money a person owes to the government in the form of personal income taxes.

These tax returns must be filed annually, and generally by a certain date, so that government employees can have time to manage taxes and can go about collecting those taxes for use in all upcoming government projects.

In most cases, a person is also taxed throughout the year, and when these amounts add up to more than the individual is liable for in a given year, the person will be entitled to a refund. Many people opt to have more taxes taken out of their pay weekly or monthly, so at the end of the year, they can receive this refund from the government, and use it for any household needs or as a source of vacation funds.

