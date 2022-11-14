Top 5 Oldest Casinos in the US to Visit

Gambling has been a part of almost every civilization that has ever been, but it gained a new life in saloons throughout various regions of the United States. With time, specially constructed establishments gave fans of gambling a venue to engage in their favorite pastime, which eventually sparked the development of the casino in the early 20th century.

Many states have allowed at least some form of gambling, many excellent operators, and even more happy players. There are even multi-state agreements, like the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement, which allows states and operators to merge their player pools, and thus, expand their reach. And it seems like West Virginia, one of the emerging legal iGaming markets, is planning on joining the MSIGA, as was stated by an unnamed WV Lottery official. But all of this wouldn’t be possible without the pioneers of the gambling industry.

Golden Gate Hotel and Casino

Many people claim the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino as being older than the El Cortez, however, there is considerable debate regarding this. This is due to the fact that the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino was established in 1906 and that, despite certain rumors to the contrary, the hotel did run a casino for a short period of time.

However, in 1909, gambling was made unlawful in Las Vegas, which led to the Golden Gate ceasing to operate as a casino. After gambling was legalized again in 1931, Golden Gate reentered the gambling market.

El Cortez

The El Cortez is the oldest continually operating casino in Las Vegas. It has been open since 1941 as both a hotel and a casino. The El Cortez was the first major resort to be developed in the heart of Las Vegas by J.C. Grayson and Marion Hicks.

The casino has been open for business continuously for more than 77 years and is one of just a handful of establishments that has never modified the exterior of its building. The original ranch-style architecture was preserved even after the signage was updated in 1952.

Resorts Casino Hotel

The second state to allow gambling was New Jersey. In 1977, Atlantic City legalized gambling as a means of reviving the city. The Chalfonte-Haddon Hotel started transforming a piece of their property into a casino right away. This hotel eventually changed its name to Resorts Casino Hotel. The city quickly expanded into a popular holiday spot for gamblers and beachgoers.

Circus Circus

The Circus Circus in the northern Las Vegas Strip first opened in 1968 without a hotel, so as not to be mistaken for its sister location in Reno, Nevada. Circus Circus not only runs one of the most popular casinos in Nevada, but it also has the biggest permanent big-top circus site in the whole world, so you can watch a circus performance while you play.

The Pines

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community’s tribal administrator, Fred Dakota, established the necessary rules for a legal gaming industry in 1980. Fred Dakota, however, lost his job as an administrator in 1982. He was therefore out of a job and once more sought permanent employment. He made the decision to create his own casino as a result of his interaction with the Keweenaw Bay tribe.

He received a license in 1983 under the same laws whose enforcement he monitored. After receiving a $10,000 loan, he built a casino in his garage. The Pines, his little casino, debuted on New Year’s Eve of 1983. It was a huge success, and he soon relocated to a bigger venue.