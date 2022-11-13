NDI Vs. SDI. Which Streaming Camera Is Better?

Source: Unsplash

Technologies have evolved a lot since the introduction of video streaming. Video streaming has become much easier and better with the invention of new apps and the evolution of the interface. In the era of 4K video quality, we no longer need to worry about video quality getting compromised during streaming and signaling. And this has been made possible because of the invention of NDI and SDI standards.

Anyone owning a ptz streaming camera knows how efficient it is to record videos and broadcast them with ptz cam recorders. And the use of NDI and SDI technologies on these ptz camera processors has only made the recorder more powerful than ever. But the real question is which camera you should opt for to get the best benefits. What is the real difference between NDI and SDI cameras?

To get the answer to your questions, read below.

What Is A PTZ Camera?

Before moving further into the article, let us briefly discuss what a PTZ camera is.

PTZ stands for Pan-Tilt-and-Zoom. These cameras can be controlled by a remote to adjust the camera angle and lens and take pictures and videos. To enhance the picture quality and avoid digital pixelation as much as possible, PTZ cameras are made to tilt diagonally and vertically, pan horizontally and zoom in on their object without creating any blurriness.

These AI-controlled cameras are used to make broadcasting affordable and straightforward. These cameras are very easy to operate and can stream videos directly over streaming platforms without external devices or connections.

Now that you know how PTZ cameras make streaming so much easier let us understand what roles NDI and SDI play in them.

What Is An SDI PTZ Camera?

SDI is used as an acronym for Serial Digital Interface. It has been in the market since the 90s and is widely popular for its usefulness in the telecom, media, video production and streaming industries.

With a transfer speed of 270Mbps, Serial Digital Interface or SDI is the industry standard for long-distance video transmission via non-compressed, decrypted digital video broadcasting over a single coaxial cord. In addition to this, SDI can also contain up to four different audio streams and components, keeping their quality intact.

It has a huge fan base among live show broadcasters for its high-quality video and audio streaming features.

What Is An NDI PTZ Camera?

NDI is an abbreviation of the term Network Device Interface. This software protocol has been created by NewTek, a software and hardware company that develops video and production tools to transmit HD quality video with little-to-zero latency and exact resolution.

Just as SDI, NDI cameras are also used for production, video delivery and streaming purposes. NDI protocols allow cameras to be embedded with codes to stream HD and 4k quality videos and images without damaging the frame rate. Not just that but with NDI standards, PTZ camcorders can support up to sixteen audio streams and cover a huge area of broadcasting with uninterrupted connection just by boosting the bandwidth capacity.

Then, is NDI better than SDI? Lets us find that out.

What Is The Difference Between NDI And SDI Cameras?

After a lot of debates, it has been concluded that both NDI and SDI have their advantages and disadvantages. How so?

Let us take a real-life example of ball valves types. Ball valves are one type of industrial valve that are used for controlling fluid movement and pressure. Now there are different types of ball valves that are used for different purposes. The mechanism is more or less the same for all, but their input materials, parts, sizes, and shapes are what make their applications so much different.

Similarly, although NDI and SDI are both made of almost the same kind of technologies and are used in production, video streaming, and transferring industries, their delivery capacity and mechanism differ. The followings are a few of the points of variation.

SDI Cameras:

Advantages-

High compatibility with all types of video sources

Does not compromise on video quality

Does not compress the video

Can transmit videos over a long distance

Disadvantages-

The video size remains large and uncompressed

Does not get connected with SDI cords

NDI Cameras:

Advantages-

Easy to operate

Can be controlled with just one cable

Video receiving and delivery sources can be managed with remotes

Compatible with NDI connections

Can compress videos without hampering the quality and produce smooth audios and videos

Disadvantages-

Videos get compressed anyways

Which Camera Is Better Then?

SDI cameras have seen the birth and gradual growth of the video streaming industry. But NDI cameras are giving video streaming and producing industries a new opportunity to flourish into a greater one. Just as the invention of mold tooling design application has been revolutionary for the manufacturing industries, the newly introduced features of NDI standards are also becoming the future of video production for its affordable yet simple operations and high-end services.

Ending Thoughts

We have laid out all the relevant information, pros and cons you need to know before buying a PTZ camera. So, the next time you go to buy one, make sure to give it a read and weigh each of the advantages and disadvantages carefully to choose the best type.