Tickets on Sale Now for the British International School of Houston’s Production of Disney’s Frozen JR.

The British International School of Houston (BISH), a Nord Anglia school, will present Disney’s Frozen Jr. just in time for the holiday season.

WHO: Student thespians from the British International School of Houston (BISH) will enchant audiences with a production of the 2018 Broadway musical, Frozen JR., which brings the characters of Princess Elsa, Princess Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, on stage. The show features all the memorable songs from the animated film and is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters.

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: BISH Theatre

2203 N. Westgreen Blvd., Katy, Texas 77449