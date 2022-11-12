The Village School Announces Collaboration with Space Center Houston to Give Students Immersive Learning Experiences

–Village is First Private School in Houston to Offer a Program of this Caliber-

The Village School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade private day and boarding school located in the Energy Corridor, announced today that it is collaborating with Space Center Houston to provide its students access to immersive learning opportunities about the exciting future and historic feats of space exploration.

“We are elated about this collaboration with Space Center Houston that will offer all of our students one-of-a-kind learning experiences, giving them knowledge and critical thinking skills that will help them tackle tomorrow’s challenges,” said Bill Delbrugge, head of school for Village.

The collaboration with Space Center Houston will expose students across all grade levels – including preschoolers – to space exploration challenges and interactive activities, including webinars with astronauts and space experts.

Elementary students will participate in field trips and after-school enrichment programs, while middle schoolers, specifically seventh graders, will be immersed in Space Center Houston’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Academy. Fifth graders will benefit from Space Center Houston’s Space Center University, an overnight camp that promotes teamwork, problem-solving, communication, and engineering solutions to space-related situations. High school students attending Village will take a space medicine-focused field trip in conjunction with the school’s newly launched pre-medical science diploma and learn about potential internship opportunities with Space Center Houston.

“Our collaboration with Space Center Houston is just one more example of how we provide a world-class education for our students, allowing them ‘out of this world’ experiences,” said Delbrugge.

The collaboration is one way the two institutions are addressing critical gaps in the development of the STEM workforce and are actively engaging students to consider pursuing a career in STEM.