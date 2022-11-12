Sen. Cruz Delivers Video Message to Veterans

‘It Is Because of Your Sacrifice That America Remains a Shining City on a Hill’

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today released a video statement in observance of Veterans Day, thanking our nation’s veterans for their defense of America’s freedom.

“Today, we pause and remember the men and women who have bravely served this nation.

“Their selfless devotion to defending freedom and the United States of America didn’t come with any expectation of return or reward. They served because they were Americans.

“Across our great country, we gather today to honor the grand contributions of warriors who protect us. And, as Texans, we are immensely proud of the leading role our state plays in guarding our national security.

“We thank all veterans for their service. It is because of our veterans that America remains a shining city on a hill, the last best hope of man on earth. Together, as a state and as a nation, we are honored to do our part to recognize their sacrifice.”