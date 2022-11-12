Not Just Your Regular Holiday Blues – The Link Between Diabetes and Depression

By Maggy Mata, M.D., Internal Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy

As the holidays approach it’s not uncommon for some people, especially older adults, to experience “holiday blues,” which can include feelings of anxiety or depression brought on by extra stress, unrealistic expectations, sentimental memories, or the inability to be with friends and family. But it’s important to know when it’s more than just the “blues” and how other conditions, like diabetes, may be linked with depression. November is National Diabetes Awareness month, an ideal opportunity to learn about the signs and symptoms of depression if you are living with diabetes.

Diabetes remains prevalent among older adults. The American Diabetes Association reports that those living with diabetes may have a higher rate of depression than the general population. At the same time, older adults may also be more susceptible to depression because of loneliness associated with social isolation. Unfortunately, when depression co-occurs with other illnesses, such as diabetes, it can often go unnoticed.

According to the American Diabetes Association, about half of people living with diabetes in the United States experience mental health challenges. Checking for common symptoms of depression if you’re living with diabetes is important, including:

Trouble concentrating.

Fatigue or loss of energy

Loss of interest or pleasure

Changes in appetite.

Nervousness, guilt, or sadness

Difficulty or change in sleep quality8

The holidays can be a stressful time. When stress isn’t managed properly, it can have damaging consequences on our health. Talk to your doctor about the connection between diabetes and depression and work with them to take the necessary steps toward improved wellness.