Katy Area Community Band Performs Holiday Concert November 11th, 2022

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is celebrating its 30th Anniversary Season this year. The Band’s second performance of this Concert Season, “PEACE”, will be held on Sunday, December 11th, 2022.

The celebration(s) of the winter holidays mean different things to different people, but we all agree they are special. At this time of year, one often thinks of family, loved ones, hope, faith and peace. Come prepared to enjoy the sounds of the season (and sing along) as we join with family and friends, OUR community, to share the spirit of the holidays!

The performance will be held at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449, and will begin at 4:00 pm. Tickets for this performance only may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138455 . Individual tickets are priced at $7 each. Season tickets are available for purchase at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lssb . The season tickets are $26 each and include this concert plus the three remaining concerts of this 2022-23 Concert Season. More information about the remaining concerts can be found at www.lssb.org .