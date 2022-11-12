Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for November, 7.1 percent more than in November 2021.

These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and on sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Nov. 2022) Recipient Nov. 2022

Allocations Change from

Nov. 2021 Year-to-date

Change Cities

$738.7M ↑5.9% ↑14.1% Transit Systems $239.2M ↑5.9% ↑15.3% Counties $67.7M ↑8.6% ↑16.7% Special Purpose Districts $104.2M ↑18.4% ↑25.6% Total $1.1B ↑7.1% ↑15.4%