More than 50 outdoor vendors will set up shop for one of west Houston’s most popular single-day holiday shopping events, Candy Cane Market with the Katy Moms Network, on Saturday, December 3 in Katy’s Cane Island.

Candy Cane Market is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the community’s Cane Quarter amenity village, 2100 Cane Island Parkway, where local vendors will present handcrafted jewelry, custom clothing and accessories, fun items for the home and other unique finds. Admission and onsite parking is free.

While at Candy Cane Market, families can take pictures with Santa, enjoy face painting, food truck cuisine and more!

The community’s collection of new showcase models homes, each fully furnished and expertly decorated, also will be open to the public with free admission.

To reach Candy Cane Market, take the Cane Island Parkway exit off Interstate 10 minutes west of the Grand Parkway. Head north on Cane Island Parkway one half mile to reach the community entrance. Continue on Cane Island Parkway, past the community’s Living Arches to Candy Cane Market.