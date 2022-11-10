Grunfos, a Full Range Supplier of Pumps, Officially Open

Tom Behrens

Nov. 2, 2022 marked the official opening of the new regional headquarters of Grundfos 902 Koomey Rd. Brookshire, TX. Grundfos is a global water technology manufacturer. Eric Boutot, Grundfos Americas vice president of regional operations said the new Americas Regional Center will strengthen our proximity between important sales areas and production hubs in North and South America, while fostering creativity for innovative applications and solutions.

Grundfos should bring 90 positions to the area, eight to ten department heads, 20-30 middle managers and the remainder general employees. Brookshire beat out Indianapolis, Indiana as the choice for Grundfos’ new regional headquarters.

Dieter Sauer, Grundfos American regional managing director for the area said Brookshire was considered an ideal location because if its growth, “a fast economy and large talent pool.”

Grundfos was founded in 1945 and owns 83 local sites around the world which manufacture more than 17 million pumps each year. The company has about 19,000 employees worldwide.

The grand opening celebration was led by Grundfos Country President USA Ansell Sims and Group President and CEO Poul Due Jensen. Government officials and community members included H.E. Christina Markus Lassen, Danish Ambassador, Morter Siem Lynge, Consul General of Denmark, Vince Yokam, Waller County Economic Development Partnership, Amanda Tullos, President of GreenNexus, Betty Russo from the Texas Governor’s Office, Trey Duhon, Waller County Judge and Rachel Valis, President of the West I-10 Chamber of Commerce.