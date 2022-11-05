Mcdonald’s Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder® With Cheese And Oreo® Fudge Mcflurry® Are The “It” Pair Of The Season

Smoky meets sweet; bacon meets chocolate. McDonald’s USA’s newest duo taking on menus coast to coast – the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and OREO® Fudge McFlurry – is the unexpected yet delicious match pairing up just in time for cuffing season.

The two new menu items will be available nationwide beginning Nov. 21. And while they’re only here for a limited time (while supplies last) – they’re definitely here for a good time. Customers can order both items in restaurants, on the McDonald’s App, or via McDelivery* to experience love at first bite.

Opposites really do attract. Here’s the hot goss on McDonald’s sizzling new pairing:

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese features a 100% fresh beef quarter pound** patty cooked right when you order, so it’s hot and juicy every time. It’s topped with two slices of melty American cheese, thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce and smoky sauce – and it’s all served on a toasted sesame seed bun for a savory finish. For double the fun, try the Double Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

The OREO® Fudge McFlurry blends McDonald's classic, creamy vanilla soft serve with hot fudge topping and OREO®cookie pieces for a perfect sweet treat combination.

Whether you find your one true pair with these limited-edition menu items or prefer to enjoy them solo this season, we have a feeling you’ll fall hard for the Smoky BLT QPC and OREO® Fudge McFlurry.

*McDelivery available at participating McDonald’s. Prices may be higher than at restaurants. Delivery/other fees may apply.

**Available at most restaurants in contiguous US. Not available in Alaska, Hawaii, and US Territories.