Katy’s Typhoon Texas to Announce Major Addition to West Houston Waterpark

On Monday, November 7 starting at 11 a.m., officials with Typhoon Texas will unveil plans for the most significant addition in the six-year history of the west Houston waterpark – a $4-million inter-connected water experience exclusively for children.

Opening this summer, Typhoon Junior will feature five new waterslides exclusively for children under 48”, all surrounding the waterpark’s signature Gully Washer.

The announcement is good news for Houston moms and dads with children who aren’t quite tall enough for most waterpark attractions.

Every summer, Typhoon Texas welcomes more than one half million guests through its gates. The family destination consistently ranks among the top-20 most attended waterparks in North America.

WHEN: Monday, November 7 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road

ONSITE CONTACT: Bernard Kaplan, (713) 302-4199