Katy ISD Earns TEA’s Highest Fiscal Accountability Rating

Katy ISD has received a rating of “A” for “Superior Achievement” under the Texas Schools FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) for the 20th consecutive year. This is the highest rating possible as established under guidelines and rules created by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The “Superior Achievement” demonstrates the quality of Katy ISD’s financial management and reporting system. This year, the District passed all of the critical indicators and received 98 points as part of the process.

Schools FIRST is a financial accountability system for Texas school districts in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999 and amendments under House Bill 5 of the 83rd Texas Legislature. The primary goal of Schools FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of the school district’s financial resources, a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.

“Katy ISD has received a Superior Achievement rating each year that Texas school districts have been rated through Schools FIRST,” said Katy ISD Chief Financial Officer Christopher J. Smith. “This rating shows that our district is making the most of our taxpayers’ dollars and that Katy ISD is accountable not only for student learning but also for achieving these results cost-effectively and efficiently,” added Smith.