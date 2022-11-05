Once again, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers are recognizing the very best high school football stars in Texas in week 10 of the 2022 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes throughout the regular season. For 17 years now, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school football careers.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

2022 Built Ford Tough Player of the Week 10 Winners:

Class 6A: Caden Durham, Junior RB, Duncanville High School

Mascot: Panthers

Opponent: Desoto High School

Caden Durham won a state championship in the spring as part of Duncanville’s 4×100 meter relay team. Durham used that speed to help the Panthers storm past rival DeSoto and claim the District 11-6A championship. The junior running back carried 19 times for 309 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-17 rout. Durham’s touchdowns covered 92, 86, 54, 10, and 2 yards.

“He has great vision, first of all. He sees the hole and then accelerates through it. That’s a trait of a good back, and he practices like that every day.”

DUNCANVILLE HEAD COACH REGINALD SAMPLES

Class 5A: DeCarlton Wilson, Senior WR/DB, Whitehouse High School

Mascot: Wildcats

Opponent: Texas High School

As his team’s leading receiver, DeCarlton Wilson doesn’t get many snaps on the defensive side of the ball. However, he only needed a few chances on defense Friday to help seal a big win for his team.

Wilson, who caught seven passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, picked off a pass in the final minute of the game as Whitehouse survived a 32-27 win over previously unbeaten Texas High.

Wilson has 47 catches for 897 yards and 11 touchdowns, and in his few snaps on defense he has recorded two interceptions. His interception Friday came after his team had taken a five-point lead, the eighth lead change of the game.

Whitehouse’s win snapped a 21-game district winning streak by Texas High.

“DeCarlton is a high character, high energy kid who just loves to compete. Because of his competitiveness and his athletic ability, he has been playing both sides of the ball in certain personnel packages – receiver and corner.”

WHITEHOUSE HEAD COACH KYLE WESTERBERG

Class 4A: Cardea Collier, Sophomore QB/DB, Alvarado High School

Mascot: Indians

Opponent: Stephenville High School

The Alvarado Indians (4-5, 1-2) defeated the Stephenville Yellow Jackets (7-2, 1-2) 50 – 49 this week. It was a big win for the school and an even bigger night for Sophomore QB Cardea Collier who tallied three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.

His final stats were even more impressive as he completed 19 of 32 passes for 301 yards. He also carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards including a 75-yard run.

“Cardea is a great student/athlete that comes along very rarely. He has all the intangibles. He’s a captain and leader as a sophomore. Cardea has the mental and physical tools that enable him to be an elite QB. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to coach such an elite athlete and even better person.”

ALVARADO HEAD COACH CASEY WALRAVEN

Class 3A: Kason English, Senior WR/DB, Grandview High School

Mascot: Zebras

Opponent: Whitney High School

The Grandview Zebras needed a bounce back win after their 38-21 loss to West a week ago and they got one thanks to senior Kason English who provided a great deal of the production on both sides of the ball as the Zebras rolled to 41-7 victory against Whitney. The 5’11”, 185 lb. senior “Jack of All Trades” finished the game with 12-carries for 93-yards, one touchdown, one catch for 70 yards that was a TD, three tackles, two interceptions, three caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries including one he returned for a TD during the win. According to Zebras’ head coach Ryan Ebner, this is what Kason has been doing as a four-year varsity player.

“Kason is an unbelievable athlete who can do a lot of different things as an outstanding wide receiver to playing cornerback for us as well and a kick and punt return guy. This past Friday, with the weather being bad, we needed Kason to play quarterback for us because of the conditions and he didn’t hesitate to take on that responsibility and he was fantastic on defense and had perhaps one of the best games I’ve ever seen during his career and there have been many. Kason is not only a great football player but an outstanding student-athlete who leads by example and always has a smile on his face.”

GRANDVIEW HEAD COACH RYAN EBNER

Class 2A: Matthew Rosas, Senior RB/LB, McCamey High School

Mascot: Badgers

Opponent: Eldorado High School

The versatile Rosas excelled in all three phases during McCamey’s 35-12 home win over Eldorado in District 5-2A Division II play on Oct. 28. On offense, filling in for the Badgers’ injured starter at quarterback, Rosas had 22 rushing attempts for 275 yards and three rushing TDs, while completing two of four passes for 19 yards. As a defender, he recorded 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass break up, one interception, two forced fumbles and a quarterback pressure.

He even made an impact on special teams by blocking a PAT, kicking a PAT, scoring on a two-point conversion and returning a punt 13 yards. This season, Rosas has lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense, free safety and linebacker on defense and performed kicking duties and return man duties on special teams for the Badgers (7-2, 4-1).

Badgers Head Coach Michael Woodard said Rosas is a big part of the team’s game plan each week on both offense and defense. Woodard said the McCamey blockers, from the offensive line to the running backs and receivers, did a tremendous job opening holes for Rosas on his stellar night against Eldorado. Woodard also said Rosas was able to make plays on defense because of unselfish play from his teammates, who took on blocks to enable him to run freely to the ball carrier.

Rosas carries a 3.92 grade point average, has shined on the McCamey track team as both a long jumper and sprinter. The varsity basketball player also spends his off time coaching a youth basketball team.

“He’s a leader. He is an extremely hard worker, and he encourages those around him, and he makes them better.”

MCCAMEY HEAD COACH MICHAEL WOODARD

Private Schools: Donte Lewis, Junior QB, St. Thomas High School

Mascot: Eagles

Opponent: St. Pius X

Junior QB Donte Lewis helped lead the undefeated St. Thomas Catholic Eagles to a 9-0 record as they defeated St. Pius X by a score of 49-24.

Lewis got off to a bit of a slow start with an early redzone interception but then took over the game and was instrumental in running an efficient offensive attack as he completed 10 -18 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown. He also had eight carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

The win sets up a great final game as St. Thomas takes of Antonian Prep for the district championship.

“Donte has improved each week running the offense for us. His speed and arm strength are elite. He is a positive kid that has been a true joy to coach.”

THOMAS HEAD COACH RICH MCGUIRE

