Astros Honors Two WW2 Veterans at World Series Game 2

104-Year-old WW2 Veteran Katy Resident Thelma Williams Recognized

The Houston Astros have made a concerted effort to honor veterans and this special honor included one of Katy’s own WW2 Veteran Thelma Williams, US Women’s Army Corps.

“I have never been to a World Series Game, and I can’t believe that I can now take this off my bucket list,” said Ms. Williams about the experience.

American Legion Jonathan D. Rozier Member – Thelma Williams Honored

https://youtu.be/EzWAEkxA0as (3:44 min.)

Ms. Williams was recently celebrated as the oldest American Legion member who attended the recent American Legion convention. She continues to be loved among the Greater Houston American Legion and Veteran Community.

American Legion Commander Hector Giron of American Legion Post 654 was instrumental in also arranging for the recognition U.S. Army Staff Sergeant James Tamborello.

“We are so thankful the Houston Astros and its staff for honoring our greatest generation throughout the 2022 MLB Post Season and they have provided over 5,000 tickets for the regular and post season for veterans in our community this year alone,” said Commander Giron.

Ms. Williams served the U.S. Army Corps from 1943 to 1947 and performed her duty in Europe Germany and Japan.

The American Legion Post 164 in Katy meets every 3rd Tuesday starting at 6:30PM for a social mixer and then business meeting at 7:30PM at 22125 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, Texas. The gathering is open to current members and new prospective members