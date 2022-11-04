Santa Returns to Katy Mills for the Holidays

Simon® is pleased to announce Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Katy Mills. Santa arrives on Thursday, November 17 and will be available until Christmas Eve in Neighborhood 6 near American Eagle Outfitters.
The Santa Photo Experience will remain open Monday – Saturday from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM and Sunday FROM 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here.
Katy Mills will host a variety of events with Santa this season including:
- Breakfast with Santa– Tuesday, November 22 from 10 AM – 11 AM. Everyone on the nice list can start their day with a delicious breakfast and family-friendly activities with Santa Claus. Reservations required, click HERE.
- Caring Santa®– Sunday, December 4 from 9 AM – 10:30 AM. Children with special needs and their families are invited for a special photo experience with Caring Santa in an environment set up to support the sensory, physical, and other developmental needs of kids with all abilities. Reservations required, click HERE.
- Pet Photos– Sunday, December 11 from 6 PM – 8 PM. Area-residents are welcome to bring their cute and cuddly canines and furry felines to meet jolly Ol’ St. Nicholas for an adorable photo opp. No reservations required.
- Story Time & Cookies with Santa– Friday, December 16 from 3 PM – 4 PM. Join Santa at the AMC Plaza for a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and enjoy some yummy cookies. No reservations required.