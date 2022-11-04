Santa Returns to Katy Mills for the Holidays

Simon ® is pleased to announce Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Katy Mills . Santa arrives on Thursday, November 17 and will be available until Christmas Eve in Neighborhood 6 near American Eagle Outfitters.

The Santa Photo Experience will remain open Monday – Saturday from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM and Sunday FROM 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here .

Katy Mills will host a variety of events with Santa this season including: