G Bend National Park Makes National Geographic’s Coveted ‘Best Of The World’ List For 2023

As travel continues to make a roaring return, National Geographic unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for the renewed travel landscape to help individuals get a jump on planning for the year ahead. This year’s “Best of the World” feature is themed around travel destinations and experiences that leverage the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities and environments, both natural and built.

Big Bend National Park was selected in the nature category. The “Best of the World 2023” list was created, researched, reported and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveler’s international editorial teams, which serve millions of readers through their magazines and websites in more than a dozen offices around the world. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World” list for the year ahead celebrates destinations and travel experiences that illuminate our beautiful world and the diversity of communities and people within it, grouped by category: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature.

In total, the 2023 list honors educational journeys for all generations ( Family ); exciting activities in breathtaking places ( Adventure ); explorations of history and heritage ( Culture ); escapes to wild, beautiful places ( Nature ); and healing journeys, community conservation, giving back, sustainable places and more ( Community ).

“‘Best of the World’ is Nat Geo’s annual love letter to the most incredible places in the world, both near and far,” said Nathan Lump, National Geographic’s Editor-in-Chief. “We couldn’t be prouder to shine a light on these 25 extraordinary places that most inspired us this year, and which we know will define travelers’ itineraries for years to come. From craft breweries and Asia’s top film festival in Busan, South Korea, to women-led Indigenous tourism in Alberta, Canada, and the densest leatherback turtle nesting ground in the world in Trinidad and Tobago, this year’s list reminds us that there is still so much out there to explore and experience.”

“Travelers to the Big Bend region of Texas are greeted with breathtaking scenery, abundant opportunities for exploration and warm western hospitality,” Robert Alvarez, executive director of Visit Big Bend said. “Our local communities of Marathon, Study Butte, Terlingua and Lajitas are honored by National Geographic’s recognition of Big Bend National Park and look forward to welcoming old friends back to the area and new explorers for the first time.”

“Big Bend National Park is a quintessential Texas experience,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “In one of the most remote parts of the state, travelers will find sweeping landscapes, incredible nature and outdoor adventures ranging from hiking and paddling to camping and stargazing. We invite visitors from around the world to experience wild and beautiful Big Bend National Park on their next trip to Texas.”