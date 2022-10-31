Equality Health Foundation Hosts Healthy Fall Festival & Turkey Giveaway

Houston Residents Invited to Participate in Drive-Thru Community Celebration

Equality Health Foundation is pleased to present its 2nd Healthy Fall Festival and Turkey Giveaway happening Saturday, November 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Davis High School in Houston, Texas.

The Healthy Fall Festival is a drive-thru community celebration designed to safely kick off the holiday season with an abundance of gratitude and thanksgiving. Included will be health education and community resources, a Healthy Bag Giveaway, and 1,000 frozen turkeys, while supplies last.

“Locking arms to serve neighborhoods significantly impacted by the pandemic in the Aldine Independent School District is more crucial than ever,” said Tomás León, Equality Health Foundation president. “Our goal is to reach even more families this year and contribute to building healthy and thriving communities.”

Equality Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to level the healthcare playing field in culturally diverse and underserved communities. The goal is to expand access to care, accelerate health education, and eliminate healthcare inequalities as we focus on pandemic recovery so that everyone has an opportunity to lead healthier and longer lives.

This event attracts residents and community-based organizations from Harris County and beyond. The organization welcomes the participation of sponsors at partnership levels including Health Champion ($5,000), Health Advocate ($2,500), and Health Supporter ($1,500).