Global Data Breaches Continuing to Climb

In the last three months alone, a total of 108.9M accounts were breached globally, meaning that 14 accounts were leaked every second, as opposed to 8 per second in Q2.

The countries and regions most affected by data breaches in Q3 2022 include Russia, France, Indonesia, the U.S., Spain, China, and more. The United States remains the single most breached country of this decade.

Below are some of the biggest corporate data leaks recorded in the last few months.

Plex:

In August 2022, Plex, the U.S.-based media streaming service, detected a breach in its main database, resulting in 15M leaked email accounts and potential password breaches for close to 30 million registered users.

Nelnet Servicing:

In August 2022, systems of technology services provider Nelnet Servicing fell victim to a massive cyberattack where around 2.5 million individuals with student loans from Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA) and EdFinancial were exposed after hackers breached the systems.

