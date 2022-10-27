Why Do You Need to Know About the Door Lock System of Your Car?

The car locking systems may have evolved from traditional lock and key to keyless. Still, every model or make has some differences, and some people may not have moved away from the old key-based model. But that’s not an issue. Lock style can vary from one car to another for several reasons, such as the vehicle’s age, features, individual preferences, and more. No matter what model you drive, it’s necessary to be aware of this specific part, like the other functions. After all, you don’t know when it starts malfunctioning or gets stuck, leaving you locked inside. Or, you can forget your keys inside a locked car. The new automobiles usually come with advanced security features to prevent theft risks.

Before visiting a locksmith in his Grand Prairie office, you would want to know the type of lock installed in your car to help him offer some quick options. So, here you go!

Key system

A lock system plays a critical role in your vehicle’s safety from those who want to steal it. The lock will not use any advanced technology if it’s an old model. It will require key entry into a round-shaped pin tumbler for door opening and closing. Although these entryways lack most keyless security traits, you don’t need to doubt their efficiency. If you misplace the key, you can look for a quick replacement. And it’s easy to repair or replace them if they become out of shape.

Keyless locks

As evident, you don’t need keys. The latest or high-end models use a key fob or a keypad. A key fob is relatively new, but this convenient locking system can thwart burglary attempts. The keyless locks usually don’t let anyone start the car unless the key fob is closer to the vehicle. However, the replacement cost for this system can be higher because of the security the keys offer. Also, the entryway lock tends to be much more complex.

Electronic locks

It’s another common locking feature in automobiles. The models usually use an electronic key to help the lock to operate with a simple push button. Electronic systems are better than the older locking versions and enhance the cars’ security. These locks feature actuators, which link the bolt to a motorized mechanism built into the doorframe. The lock gets activated through an electrical impulse sent from a keypad, electronic card, or remote control. The lock behaves in the desired way only when it receives the correct input. Because these systems need special coding, you can expect a higher price for replacement or refurbishment.

A point to ponder

While personal safety is one thing, you also need to ensure your vehicle’s safety because it tends to be another expensive investment after a home. You might not be comfortable with technology, but it doesn’t mean you can afford to leave your car like that without adding some security. You don’t know if thieves are waiting for the right time. Some believe adding a car alarm can be one vital step in this direction. It will ring as soon as someone tries to enter it.

Whether you love driving or not, you have to ensure your car’s security from every aspect. Protect yourself too from anything unwanted that can happen.